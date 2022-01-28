Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Bell Ltd, Summit Securities Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2022.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 236.9 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17650 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd surged 16.46% to Rs 443.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3168 shares in the past one month.

Summit Securities Ltd spiked 15.11% to Rs 742.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 551 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd exploded 11.99% to Rs 164.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12024 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd gained 11.07% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48098 shares in the past one month.

