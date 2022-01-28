WABCO India slips after Q3 PAT falls 39% YoY to Rs 32 cr

-
-
WABCO India fell 1.60% to Rs 8,166.45 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 39.3% to Rs 31.84 crore on a 15.3% jump in net sales to Rs 652.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Standalone profit before tax (PBT) skid 40.8% to Rs 43.22 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 73.04 crore in Q3 FY21.
WABCO India manufactures automotive parts. The company produces electronic braking, stability, and suspension and transmission control systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, trailers and buses.
