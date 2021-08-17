IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 1.27%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 3.72% over last one month compared to 0.93% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.7% rise in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 1.27% today to trade at Rs 1005.7. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.41% to quote at 40874.84. The index is up 0.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 0.94% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 65.76 % over last one year compared to the 46.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 20225 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1119.2 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 485 on 24 Sep 2020.

