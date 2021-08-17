RailTel Corp bags two orders worth Rs 39 cr

RailTel Corporation of India received two works of tunnel communication of Central Railway from Indian Railways with completion period of 12 months.

The total anticipated project cost of the work is Rs 38.82 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 August 2021.

RailTel Corporation of India's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 21.13 crore on 20.6% increase in net sales to Rs 304.74 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India was up 0.89% to Rs 130.15 on BSE.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

Shares of RailTel Corporation were listed on the stock exchanges on 26 February 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 104.60, a premium of 11.28% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 94. The issue was subscribed 42.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 February 2021 and closed on 18 February 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 93-94 per share.

