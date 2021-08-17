Suven Life announces Phase 3 Clinical Trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine)

-
-
Suven Life Sciences after market hours on Monday announced phase three clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), an antagonist for treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias.
Suven Life Sciences informed that NCE SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a potent, selective, brain penetrant and orally active, novel chemical entity has planned initiation of global Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias with expected enrollment of patients from middle of September 2021.
This multi-center study (sites in the US and Europe) comprising about 387 patients is likely to be completed in about 36 months and the topline result expected by the end of year 2024.
Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences said, Progression of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) into Phase 3 clinical development is a significant achievement and milestone in enhancing our clinical pipeline. Our lead molecules address niche areas of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders.
Shares of Suven Life Sciences jumped 5.48% to Rs 83.70 on BSE in early trade.
Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets
