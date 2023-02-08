IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.4%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1147.5, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% gain in NIFTY and a 7.54% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1147.5, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17845.3. The Sensex is at 60642.15, up 0.59%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41490.95, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1149.3, up 0.32% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% gain in NIFTY and a 7.54% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)