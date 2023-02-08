Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.5, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.5, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17845.3. The Sensex is at 60642.15, up 0.59%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 4.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13226.05, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81, up 0.5% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down 32.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 55.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

