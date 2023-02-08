Paytm spurts on reporting strong operating performance

One 97 Communications (Paytm) surged 5.46% to Rs 621.40 after the company's lending business witnesses a 327% year on year (YoY) growth in disbursements to Rs 3,928 ($480 million) in January 2023.

The number of loans disbursed soared 103% (YoY) to 3.9 million as on 31 January 2023.

Number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 6.1 million, an increase of 0.3 million in the month. Merchant payment volumes (GMV) for the month of January 2023 at Rs 1.2 Lakh crore ($15 billion), y-o-y growth of 44%.

"Our payments consumer and merchant base offers a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth. We continue to work with our partners to remain focused on the quality of the book," the company stated.

The Paytm Super App continues to see growing consumer engagement with the average monthly transacting users (MTU) in month of January 2023 at 89 million, registering a growth of 29% YoY.

The total merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through our platform for the month of January 2023 aggregated to Rs 1.2 lakh crore ($15 billion), marking a 44% y-o-y growth. Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential.

"We continue to strengthen our leadership in offline payments, with 6.1 million merchants now paying subscription for payment devices, an increase of 0.3 Million in the month of January 2023. With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," the company said in exchange filing.

One 97 Communications is the digital financial services firm which operates under the Paytm brand. Paytm is India's payment super app offering consumers and merchants comprehensive payment services.

The company reported net loss of Rs 392 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 778.40 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 41.6% Year on Year to Rs 2062.20 crore in Q3 FY23.

Meanwhile, a foreign broker upgraded the Paytm stock by two notches from 'underperform' to 'outperform'. The brokerage also raised its target price on the stock from Rs 450 to Rs 800.

Paytm "has positively surprised on the distribution of financial services revenue by a wide margin and has also managed to control overall expenses and charges", the broker stated.

