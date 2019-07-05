IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 2.13%, gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1524.9, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.18% in last one year as compared to a 10.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1524.9, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11929.9. The Sensex is at 39884.47, down 0.06%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 0.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31471.85, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

