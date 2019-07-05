Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Den Networks Ltd, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR and Provogue (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2019.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd soared 13.64% to Rs 3.75 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13635 shares in the past one month.

Den Networks Ltd surged 13.39% to Rs 62.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5730 shares in the past one month.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd spiked 9.90% to Rs 48.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7979 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR gained 9.81% to Rs 36.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1462 shares in the past one month.

Provogue (India) Ltd advanced 9.47% to Rs 1.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8493 shares in the past one month.

