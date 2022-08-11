IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1079.55, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 8% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.19% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1079.55, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 17673.85. The Sensex is at 59374.24, up 0.95%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 27.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38287.85, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1080.1, up 2.2% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 8% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.19% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)