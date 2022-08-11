Canara Bank soars 2.79%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 231.8, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.88% in last one year as compared to a 8% gain in NIFTY and a 20.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.8, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 17673.85. The Sensex is at 59374.24, up 0.95%. Canara Bank has added around 6.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 7.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2803.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 232.75, up 2.67% on the day. Canara Bank is up 48.88% in last one year as compared to a 8% gain in NIFTY and a 20.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 5.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)