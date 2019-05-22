Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 304.74 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks rose 36.01% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 304.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 264.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.04% to Rs 44.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 1164.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1002.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales304.74264.57 15 1164.071002.74 16 OPM %7.327.78 -7.158.67 - PBDT23.5123.06 2 93.3092.08 1 PBT12.4815.05 -17 55.6661.66 -10 NP13.7110.08 36 44.6444.18 1
