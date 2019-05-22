Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 304.74 crore

Net profit of rose 36.01% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 304.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 264.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.04% to Rs 44.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 1164.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1002.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

304.74264.571164.071002.747.327.787.158.6723.5123.0693.3092.0812.4815.0555.6661.6613.7110.0844.6444.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)