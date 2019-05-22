J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 91.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 379.15 crore

Net profit of rose 91.21% to Rs 42.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 379.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.23% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 1501.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1254.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

379.15318.471501.191254.2015.6912.3519.1816.1573.9149.84324.10234.9962.5036.80269.28179.0442.1822.06182.06128.00

