J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 91.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 379.15 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 91.21% to Rs 42.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 379.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.23% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 1501.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1254.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales379.15318.47 19 1501.191254.20 20 OPM %15.6912.35 -19.1816.15 - PBDT73.9149.84 48 324.10234.99 38 PBT62.5036.80 70 269.28179.04 50 NP42.1822.06 91 182.06128.00 42

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

