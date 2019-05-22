Surya Roshni standalone net profit rises 19.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 1706.49 crore

Net profit of rose 19.15% to Rs 44.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 1706.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1425.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 120.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 5977.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4931.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

