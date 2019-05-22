Surya Roshni standalone net profit rises 19.15% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 1706.49 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 19.15% to Rs 44.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 1706.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1425.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 120.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 5977.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4931.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1706.491425.85 20 5977.044931.16 21 OPM %6.927.14 -6.227.02 - PBDT88.4675.56 17 261.09243.43 7 PBT65.6353.24 23 172.58156.12 11 NP44.1137.02 19 120.88108.04 12
