UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.02% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.02% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.58% to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.49 -51 7.569.77 -23 OPM %-1633.3342.86 -66.2793.55 - PBDT-3.920.21 PL 5.019.14 -45 PBT-3.920.21 PL 5.019.14 -45 NP-3.480.27 PL 8.688.63 1

