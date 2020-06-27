Industrial & Prudential Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 74.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Thacker & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Thacker & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment standalone net profit rises 4511.05% in the March 2020 quarter
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 35.12% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.02% to Rs 0.24 croreNet loss of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.02% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.58% to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.49 -51 7.569.77 -23 OPM %-1633.3342.86 -66.2793.55 - PBDT-3.920.21 PL 5.019.14 -45 PBT-3.920.21 PL 5.019.14 -45 NP-3.480.27 PL 8.688.63 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU