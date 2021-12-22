Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 88.01 points or 1.61% at 5566.78 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Road Network Ltd (up 11.8%), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (up 6.82%),PTL Enterprises Ltd (up 6.37%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (up 5.1%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Urja Global Ltd (up 4.98%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.93%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.89%), Centum Electronics Ltd (up 4.51%), and MTAR Technologies Ltd (up 4.47%).

On the other hand, Precision Wires India Ltd (down 80.13%), Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 3.14%), and Apar Industries Ltd (down 2.48%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 456.39 or 0.81% at 56775.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.85 points or 0.76% at 16898.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 397.31 points or 1.43% at 28266.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.19 points or 1.06% at 8535.53.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 528 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

