Industrials stocks edge higher

-
ALSO READ
Industrials stocks rise
Board of Everest Kanto Cylinder accepts resignation of company secretary
Everest Kanto Cylinder reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.44 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Everest Kanto Cylinder standalone net profit rises 1082.08% in the March 2021 quarter
Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 1011.24% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 88.01 points or 1.61% at 5566.78 at 09:51 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Road Network Ltd (up 11.8%), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (up 6.82%),PTL Enterprises Ltd (up 6.37%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (up 5.1%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Urja Global Ltd (up 4.98%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.93%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.89%), Centum Electronics Ltd (up 4.51%), and MTAR Technologies Ltd (up 4.47%).
On the other hand, Precision Wires India Ltd (down 80.13%), Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 3.14%), and Apar Industries Ltd (down 2.48%) turned lower.
At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 456.39 or 0.81% at 56775.4.
The Nifty 50 index was up 127.85 points or 0.76% at 16898.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 397.31 points or 1.43% at 28266.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.19 points or 1.06% at 8535.53.
On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 528 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU