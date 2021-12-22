Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 428.1 points or 1.8% at 24151.01 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 4.26%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 3.1%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.93%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.86%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bosch Ltd (up 1.69%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.63%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.46%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.14%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.4%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 456.39 or 0.81% at 56775.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.85 points or 0.76% at 16898.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 397.31 points or 1.43% at 28266.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.19 points or 1.06% at 8535.53.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 528 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

