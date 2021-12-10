Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 38.61 points or 0.68% at 5751.14 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 7.42%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 6.37%),PTC Industries Ltd (up 5%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.99%),Urja Global Ltd (up 4.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.88%), HEG Ltd (up 4.81%), Vikas Lifecare Ltd (up 4.8%), Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.74%), and Hercules Hoists Ltd (up 3.84%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd (down 3.65%), Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (down 2.06%), and HLE Glascoat Ltd (down 1.69%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.07 or 0.27% at 58646.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.6 points or 0.23% at 17477.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.46 points or 0.56% at 29177.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.61 points or 0.2% at 8940.74.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 882 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

