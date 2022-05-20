Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 85.51 points or 2.79% at 3147.67 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 6.39%), DLF Ltd (up 2.96%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.58%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.55%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.37%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.18%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.08%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.91%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.05%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1037.48 or 1.97% at 53829.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 306.65 points or 1.94% at 16116.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 474.51 points or 1.84% at 26275.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.79 points or 1.84% at 7978.14.

On BSE,2417 shares were trading in green, 392 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)