Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 57.83 points or 1.01% at 5790.87 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, VRL Logistics Ltd (up 13.95%), Gati Ltd (up 8.15%),HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 6.49%),Time Technoplast Ltd (up 6.07%),GE Power India Ltd (up 5.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.52%), Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.98%), MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 4.95%), Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (up 4.86%), and Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 4.68%).

On the other hand, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd (down 4.02%), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 3.24%), and Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (down 2.46%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 426.57 or 0.75% at 57464.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.45 points or 0.74% at 17264.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 375.66 points or 1.3% at 29348.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.79 points or 0.91% at 8700.13.

On BSE,2241 shares were trading in green, 641 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

