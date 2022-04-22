Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 9.26 points or 0.16% at 5825.33 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 8.86%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 8.76%),Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 7.13%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 5.94%),Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Navkar Corporation Ltd (up 5.36%), Skipper Ltd (up 4.29%), Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.17%), Transport Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.1%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.96%).

On the other hand, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd (down 4.1%), Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 4.05%), and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd (down 2.93%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 501.57 or 0.87% at 57410.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.8 points or 0.95% at 17226.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.02 points or 0.16% at 29406.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.64 points or 0.06% at 8724.66.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

