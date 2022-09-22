Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 44.85 points or 0.68% at 6657.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, AGI Greenpac Ltd (up 6.69%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.07%),Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 4.96%),Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 4.96%),Patel Engineering Ltd (up 3.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd (up 3.47%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 3.46%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (up 3.38%), Astral Ltd (up 3.36%), and Jai Corp Ltd (up 3.24%).

On the other hand, Power Mech Projects Ltd (down 2.98%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 2.8%), and Atul Auto Ltd (down 2.14%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 238.51 or 0.4% at 59218.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.05 points or 0.34% at 17658.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.38 points or 0.6% at 29413.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.92 points or 0.37% at 9115.39.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 966 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

