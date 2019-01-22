Infibeam Avenues Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Avenues Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.45, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 70.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in and a 13.81% spurt in the IT index.

Avenues Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 43.45, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%. Avenues Ltd has lost around 8.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14966.4, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 43.2, down 1.93% on the day. tumbled 70.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 13.81% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending September 18.

