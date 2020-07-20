Volumes spurt at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd counter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 52.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.94 lakh shares

Orient Cement Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 July 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 52.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.217.50. Volumes stood at 6.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd notched up volume of 67692 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21485 shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.72.00. Volumes stood at 33663 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84827 shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.449.45. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Arvind Fashions Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49118 shares. The stock dropped 3.16% to Rs.124.00. Volumes stood at 12140 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded volume of 17383 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7459 shares. The stock gained 5.31% to Rs.745.00. Volumes stood at 10203 shares in the last session.

