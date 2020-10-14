Info Edge (India) Ltd in demand

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3635.05, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.07% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 46.32% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Info Edge (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3635.05, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 11863.2. The Sensex is at 40438.63, down 0.46%. Info Edge (India) Ltd has added around 2.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22492.6, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3642.7, up 1.27% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd is up 57.07% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 46.32% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 156.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

