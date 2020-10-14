Tata Steel Long Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2020.

Rushil Decor Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2020.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 403.2 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 98088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3367 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd spiked 12.29% to Rs 91.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8636 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 21.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd added 9.92% to Rs 21.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd rose 9.77% to Rs 1.91. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13048 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)