Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2020.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd surged 6.47% to Rs 3478 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 43362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18115 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd soared 5.69% to Rs 55.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59575 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd spiked 4.45% to Rs 97.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64291 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd jumped 3.91% to Rs 9386.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5716 shares in the past one month.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.67% to Rs 1042.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48147 shares in the past one month.

