Info Edge (India) to invest Rs 10 cr in Univariety

Info Edge (India) has entered into agreement to invest, through its wholly owned subsidiary, about Rs 10 crore in one or more tranches in International Education Gateway (Univariety).

Univariety is a technology driven career guidance & alumni management platform for schools. It provides counseling products and services to students, schools, colleges and educators.

These enable students and parents take better informed decisions on higher education and related products and services. The products and services are provided through physical connects, an on line portal named as www.univariety.com and through third party portals of partner entities.

