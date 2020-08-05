JUST IN
Info Edge jumps after launching QIP

Info Edge (India) rose 4.82% to Rs 3,354.40 after the company on Tuesday (4 August) launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares and set the floor price for the offering at Rs 3,177.18 a share.

The company reportedly plans to raise up to Rs 1,875 crore via QIP.

Info Edge said that the fund raise committee of the company at its meeting held on 4 August 2020, decided to open the issue for receiving bids. The committee may, at its absolute discretion may offer a discount of not more than 5% to the said floor price. The committee will consider the issue price at its meeting on Friday, 7 August 2020.

Info Edge (India) runs leading internet businesses like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. Info Edge has made significant strategic investments into emerging internet companies - zomato.com, meritnation.com, policybazaar.com, Canvera.com, happilyunmarried.com.

