Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 3.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44054 shares
Sunteck Realty Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 August 2020.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 3.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44054 shares. The stock rose 5.89% to Rs.749.00. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 33.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.34% to Rs.223.60. Volumes stood at 7.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22726 shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.2,476.90. Volumes stood at 48996 shares in the last session.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd notched up volume of 56.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.05% to Rs.515.65. Volumes stood at 16.94 lakh shares in the last session.
Jyothy Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 47.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.65% to Rs.137.25. Volumes stood at 22.29 lakh shares in the last session.
