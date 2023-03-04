JUST IN
Info Edge subsidiary Redstart to invest Rs 5.2 cr in Sploot

Info Edge (India) announced that Redstart Labs (India) (Redstart), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has agreed to invest about Rs.5.2 crore in Delhi-based Sploot.

Redstart has agreed to acquire 1,822-Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares as primary acquisition of shares. The aggregate shareholding of the Company through Redstart, post this investment, in the said entity would be 24.13% on fully converted & diluted basis.

Sploot is engaged in the business of providing products and services to pet parents with respect to the pet's health, behaviour and nutrition through content and app-based help.

This includes organization of pet's medical records, everyday tasks and access to professionals and services.

Sploot is a community and contentled platform for pet parenting. They aim to be a super-app for pet-related content, products and services. Their platform focuses on daily and frequent activities of a pet like walking and food.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 11:07 IST

