Ashoka Buildcon to sell subsidiary- Unison Enviro to Mahanagar Gas

Ashoka Buildcon along-with North Haven India Infrastructure Fund (NHIIF), an India focused infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Private (MSIMPL), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for the sale of 135,428,600 equity shares held in Unison Enviro (UEPL), a subsidiary of the Company, constituting 100% of the share capital of UEPL for a consideration of Rs. 531 crore subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent including regulatory approvals.
