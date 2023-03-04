Ashoka Buildcon to sell subsidiary- Unison Enviro to Mahanagar Gas

JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon along-with North Haven India Infrastructure Fund (NHIIF), an India focused infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Private (MSIMPL), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for the sale of 135,428,600 equity shares held in Unison Enviro (UEPL), a subsidiary of the Company, constituting 100% of the share capital of UEPL for a consideration of Rs. 531 crore subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent including regulatory approvals.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 10:45 IST

