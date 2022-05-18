Zydus Life gains as board to mull buyback

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.13% to Rs 353 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 20 May 2022.

The board will also consider FY22 results and final dividend on 20 May 2022.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

