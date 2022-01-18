Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2022.

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2022.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd surged 12.61% to Rs 46 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd spiked 9.73% to Rs 377.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7176 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd soared 7.65% to Rs 147.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93245 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd advanced 5.91% to Rs 81.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd gained 5.75% to Rs 47.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)