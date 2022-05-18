Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 74.63 points or 1.7% at 4477.4 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.37%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.93%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.58%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.53%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.5%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.46%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.27%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.09%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.83%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.06 or 0.76% at 54730.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.25 points or 0.78% at 16385.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.26 points or 1.24% at 26645.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 1% at 8122.39.

On BSE,2205 shares were trading in green, 555 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

