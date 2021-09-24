Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 821.26 points or 2.3% at 36597.64 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 7.36%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 6.57%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.27%),Subex Ltd (up 5.26%),NELCO Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Ltd (up 4.96%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4.21%), Mphasis Ltd (up 4.06%), Aptech Ltd (up 4.04%), and Cyient Ltd (up 3.66%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.28%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 1.14%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 340.63 or 0.57% at 60225.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.55% at 17920.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165 points or 0.59% at 28273.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.96 points or 0.36% at 8810.96.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

