Tata Motors Ltd Falls 2.38%, S&P BSE Auto index Drops 1%

Tata Motors Ltd lost 2.38% today to trade at Rs 408.2. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1% to quote at 22537.83. The index is down 13.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 1.33% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 3.9 % over last one year compared to the 9.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 18.09% over last one month compared to 13.71% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 536.5 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 268.5 on 24 Aug 2021.

