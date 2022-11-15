Informed Technologies India standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 33.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.660.68 -3 OPM %-69.70-5.88 -PBDT0.500.52 -4 PBT0.430.46 -7 NP0.440.33 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU