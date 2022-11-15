Informed Technologies India standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 33.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.660.68-69.70-5.880.500.520.430.460.440.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)