Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Informed Technologies India standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 33.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.660.68 -3 OPM %-69.70-5.88 -PBDT0.500.52 -4 PBT0.430.46 -7 NP0.440.33 33

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:17 IST

