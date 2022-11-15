JUST IN
Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.42% to Rs 5.23 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 57.04% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.42% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.239.41 -44 OPM %53.5476.51 -PBDT3.327.37 -55 PBT3.107.19 -57 NP2.325.40 -57

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

