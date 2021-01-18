JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announces resignation of Managing Director

With effect from 14 February 2021

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announced that Arun Alagappan has tendered his resignation as Managing Director and as a director of the Company as he wishes to move ahead to assume larger responsibilities within the Group and the Board has accordingly considered and accepted the same today. Arun Alagappan will be relieved from the services of the Company effective end of the day, 14 February 2021.

First Published: Mon, January 18 2021. 18:57 IST

