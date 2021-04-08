N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup and Bhartiya International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2021.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 9.30% to Rs 19.5 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15748 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 8.13% to Rs 10.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3030 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd tumbled 6.46% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 533 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 5.15% to Rs 258. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 237 shares in the past one month.

Bhartiya International Ltd fell 5.11% to Rs 221. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20947 shares in the past one month.

