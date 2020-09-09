Wipro, IDBI Bank, TeamLease Services in action

Wipro announced plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub in Dseldorf, Germany. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in Europe and will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enable organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities.

IDBI Bank has sold the remaining 10,25,683 equity shares constituting 0.21% of the paid up capital of National Stock Exchange of India.

TeamLease Services has acquired an additional about 36.17% stake in Schoolguru, a Company incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 and an erstwhile Associate of the Company. Pursuant to the acquisition of additional stake, the company now holds 76.37% stake in Schoolguru hereby rendering Schoolguru as a subsidiary of the company.

Indian Hume Pipe has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha, for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said its board has approved issuance of equity shares of the company by way of preferential issue to the promoters/ promoter group for an amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore.

