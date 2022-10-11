Infosys board to mull buyback proposal on Oct. 13

Infosys said that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on 13 October 2022.

On the same day, the IT major's board will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2022. The board will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 5.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore on 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 34,470 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 1469.40 on the BSE.

