Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2022.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd tumbled 6.20% to Rs 367.45 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23545 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.36% to Rs 128.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 180.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd pared 4.90% to Rs 17.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd dropped 4.45% to Rs 532. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44044 shares in the past one month.

