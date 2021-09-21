Infosys Cobalt collaborates with ServiceNow to deploy OTM for manufacturing enterprises

-
ALSO READ
LTI launches Operational Technology Management solution - ServiceNow
Wipro partners with ServiceNow to offer FieldX for enhanced after-sales services
Infosys partners with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.
Infosys to implement its Cobalt-powered IaaS Solution for Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara
Infosys to deploy Finacle SaaS platform for Union Bank of the Philippines
-
Infosys today announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Caf built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape.
This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.
Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt's ESM Cafhelped transform Carrier's IT, HR service desk, and security operations in the established time frame. Carrier selected Infosys for its expertise in transforming legacy environments with the Now Platform, speed of execution, and ability to fast track large-scale implementations beyond IT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU