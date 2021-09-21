Infosys Cobalt collaborates with ServiceNow to deploy OTM for manufacturing enterprises

Infosys today announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Caf built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape.

This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.

Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt's ESM Cafhelped transform Carrier's IT, HR service desk, and security operations in the established time frame. Carrier selected Infosys for its expertise in transforming legacy environments with the Now Platform, speed of execution, and ability to fast track large-scale implementations beyond IT.

