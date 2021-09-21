Happiest Minds wins two Asia Money awards

-
Happiest Minds Technologies announced it has won two awards at Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2021:
1. Most Outstanding Company in India under Small / Mid-Caps category 2.
Most Outstanding IPO in India
The Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is designed to acknowledge the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations and CSR initiatives. It received overwhelming support from over 1,071 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and research analysts, totaling over 5,787 individuals that voted for 190 companies in their industry sector across 13 markets in Asia.
