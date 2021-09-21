HCL bags multi-year application services deal from Lendico

-
-
HCL Technologies has entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, to deliver application and engineering services to help it create a state-of-the-art digital platform that makes business banking faster and more convenient for small- and mediumsized enterprises (SMEs).
HCL will establish a tech lab in Berlin that will combine fintech mindset, agile culture and customer focus with engineering expertise, global delivery capabilities, and deep domain knowledge of financial services and risk management. Lendico will be the first to leverage the lab to bring innovative approaches for processes, such as credit decisioning, loans collections and KYC.
The lab will also enable transformational technology architectures, such as API gateways and microservices. Lendico will be able to scale by rapidly onboarding new partners and bringing new services to market faster, thus enhancing customer experience.
