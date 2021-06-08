Infosys collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration

Infosys announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc. (Archrock) to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.

Archrock selected Infosys for its rich experience and deep domain expertise in the energy industry, dedicated team, and robust capabilities in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service space. Infosys will implement the field services platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.

Archrock, Inc. (Archrock) is the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S..

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 June 2021. Shares of Infosys rose 0.32% to settle at Rs 1,389.60 yesterday.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

