Infosys Consulting to acquire Singtel's Malaysian delivery center

Infosys said that its wholly owned subsidiary Infosys Consulting is acquiring 100% of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications' (Singtel's) delivery center in Malaysia - Global Enterprise International Malaysia (GEIM).
GEIM had recorded revenue of Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.4 million in FY Mar'21.
The acquisition is being done to bolster Infosys' presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients.
This move also aligns with Infosys' long-term strategy for communications, media, and technology (CMT) vertical including platform led transformation of customer and service experience for clients.
The IT major expects to complete the acquisition this month itself. The company will pay up to 6 million Singapore Dollar for the acquiring the said shares, including the value of net assets, subject to customary closing adjustments.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Infosys were trading 1.32% lower at Rs 1729.10 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU